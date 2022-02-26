Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.32 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

ETR O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average is €2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 49.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

