Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $440.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TLPFY traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $173.55 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

