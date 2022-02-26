Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $180.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.45.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

