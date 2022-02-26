Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

