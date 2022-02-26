Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

