Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

