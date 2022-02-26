Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $900.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $980.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $935.68.

TSLA opened at $809.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $966.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

