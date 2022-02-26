Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

