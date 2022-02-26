The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,683.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,683 ($50.09) and last traded at GBX 3,790 ($51.54), with a volume of 28432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,900 ($53.04).

A number of analysts have commented on BKG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.60) to GBX 4,550 ($61.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($67.32) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.54) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,944.50 ($67.24).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,370.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,492.48. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

