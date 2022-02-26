The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $719.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $380.53. The company had a trading volume of 157,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $355.87 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.