The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Cato has decreased its dividend by 65.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE:CATO opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. Cato has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cato by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cato by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cato by 8,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cato by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cato by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cato (Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.