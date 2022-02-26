The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
Cato has decreased its dividend by 65.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:CATO opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. Cato has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.
About Cato (Get Rating)
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
