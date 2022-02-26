The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

