The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

PUM stock opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.05. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

