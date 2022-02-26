The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $54.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

