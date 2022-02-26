The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $144.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

