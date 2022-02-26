The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $981.47

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 981.47 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 987 ($13.42), with a volume of 29359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of £761.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,146.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,220.94.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($29,158.17). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($13,327.89).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.