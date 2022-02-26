The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

