The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.13 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

