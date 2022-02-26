The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,189 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Kimball Electronics worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,745. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $437.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

