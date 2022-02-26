The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,732 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $383.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

