The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,096 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.