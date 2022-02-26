The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,798 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

