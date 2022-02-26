The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

