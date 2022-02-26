The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.00. Timken posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

TKR traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. 471,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

