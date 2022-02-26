The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

