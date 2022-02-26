Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

THTX stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

