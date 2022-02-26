Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
THTX stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.
