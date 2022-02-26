TheStreet Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to C+

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.
PRFT opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
