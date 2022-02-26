TheStreet Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:TCS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

