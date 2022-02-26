TheStreet Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to B

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

KELYA stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

