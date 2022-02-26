Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

