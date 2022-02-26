Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of United States Steel worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $26.91 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

