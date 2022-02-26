Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,225,000 after acquiring an additional 706,850 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 388,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 327,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,260,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

IVLU opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.