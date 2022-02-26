Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXT opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

