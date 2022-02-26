Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,588 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $7,385,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $39,475,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after buying an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Residential by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.