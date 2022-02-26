Tixl [NEW] (TXL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me . Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

