Tnf LLC Buys Shares of 2,442 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

