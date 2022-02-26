Tnf LLC Invests $358,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

