Tnf LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.