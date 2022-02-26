Tnf LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.15 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

