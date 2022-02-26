Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

TOL opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

