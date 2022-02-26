Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

