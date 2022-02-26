Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,440 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 668,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.