Toroso Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $1,311,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $229.36 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.10.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

