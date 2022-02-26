Toroso Investments LLC Invests $211,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $396.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.79. RH has a fifty-two week low of $346.07 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.