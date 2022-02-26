Toroso Investments LLC Invests $221,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after buying an additional 609,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,832,000 after purchasing an additional 672,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

