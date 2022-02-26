Toroso Investments LLC Invests $231,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

