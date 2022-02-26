Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SFL by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 439,640 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

