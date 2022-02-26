Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 1,426 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.17 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

