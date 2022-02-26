Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 9,074 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

