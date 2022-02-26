Towercrest Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

